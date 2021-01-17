https://noqreport.com/2021/01/17/dazed-and-confused-joe-biden-gets-lost-after-press-conference/

Behold, the “President-Elect.” The man who is supposed to be leading the free world in a matter of days appears to become completely disoriented. This came after he lost his train of thought and cut his press conference short with his standard proclamation that he’s said too much and must leave now.

“I’ve taken this beyond what I was supposed to do. See you all,” he said before going to collect his things. But as he picked up his folder, he seemed to be disoriented. Then he looked around as if completely confused about what he was supposed to do next.

We are so screwed. He has no idea where or who he is sometimes. pic.twitter.com/1NNJNXEvxf — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) January 17, 2021

According to The Gateway Pundit:

78-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday introduced his “science team” and announced he would be elevating the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to a Cabinet position. Biden’s ‘science team’ will focus on Covid-19, climate change, technology, the economy and the ‘long-term health of science and tech’ in the US.

This is all a part of the “Great Reset” where Big Pharma and Big Tech will work together to control who can travel, who can work and who can participate in the exchange of commerce.

“We’re going to lead with science and truth,” Biden said at a speech in Delaware. “We believe in both.”

Kamala Harris also spoke on Saturday and blasted ‘climate change deniers.’

“The science behind climate change is not a hoax. The science behind the virus is not partisan. The same laws apply, the same evidence holds true regardless of whether or not you accept them,” Kamala Harris said.

Joe Biden looked totally lost and confused after he wrapped up his speech. The look on his face says it all. If he were a Republican, there would be talk of invoking the 25th Amendment.

This adds insult to injury. They didn’t just install the alleged next president. They did so with a guy who clearly has no idea what’s happening around him, or even what he’s doing from moment to moment.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

