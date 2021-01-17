https://www.thebeltwayreport.com/2021/01/dc-now-a-war-zone-after-military-invades-ahead-of-sham-biden-inauguration/

Consider this a warning to anyone with more than a hand full of brain cells … STAY AWAY FROM WASHINGTON DC, for this week, at a minimum. I have no idea what these fools have planned, but with all the hype about ‘patriots’ staging armed rallies and attacks on DC and state Capitols, we need to all steer clear.

I know a lot of people who are active on the right, and quite frankly, people who do not trust, and even hate the government. Not a single one of them has so much as mentioned a rally organized by people on the right, or people who support Trump, or people who are in opposition to Biden’s inauguration.

This all reeks of a plot to pin some horrific act on Trump and/or his supporters. I can tell you one thing, I would not want to be one of enlisted men stationed in DC for this event, it just feels wrong and as if something bad it planed to happen.

I pray I am wrong, but just take a look at the scene in the nation’s Capitol, it looks like a scene straight out of a doomsday film …

The Gateway Pundit Reported:

‘In the days leading up to the Biden inaugural, the nation’s capital has been turned into an occupied military zone like Baghdad. Armed troops authorized to use lethal force are manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Green Zone and and Red Zone perimeters have been established. Several bridges into the city from neighboring Virginia are scheduled to be closed next week for the inaugural.

Sean Spicer, President Trump’s first press secretary and current Newsmax TV host, posted video apparently taken Friday night that shows a military checkpoint to leave D.C. near the Lincoln Memorial. The video also shows cars on 16th Street near K Street parked in rows blockading the roadway. But first, a scene-setter report by Spicer’s Newsmax co-host Lyndsay Keith from 16th and K in the daytime.

Washington D.C. remains locked down with barricades and thousands of National Guard troops, @LyndsayMKeith reports. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/lD8ghb8GCv — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 15, 2021

Spicer’s nighttime video:

Washington DC or Baghdad? Troops asking to see ID before you can LEAVE the city. Unreal. @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/W3EeXKhkGq — Big Shot Gangster🐍Live Free or Die (@shot_gangster) January 16, 2021

Another report on checkpoints to leave D.C., “A friend just called me from his car in DC, he was dropping his wife off at her office in NW. They had to go through an Armed Checkpoint to enter the city! Leaving the city, he had to stop at another Armed Checkpoint.

He was required to show his ID. #UnlikeAnElection”

#DCUpdate

A friend just called me from his car in DC, he was dropping his wife off at her office in NW. They had to go through an Armed Checkpoint to enter the city! Leaving the city, he had to stop at another Armed Checkpoint.

He was required to show his ID. #UnlikeAnElection — 🇺🇸Chris Filby🇺🇸 (@cefilby) January 15, 2021

Video clip from RSBN:

Here’s a look at DC right now. Massive street closures, barricades up at every block and what appears to be some type of security checkpoint. These are set up around the area. #DC #Trump #BREAKING #Security

🎥 @brianglenntv pic.twitter.com/E5nR0qIfEI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 16, 2021

Video of driving through a checkpoint manned by Guard troops:

Report by a construction early Friday morning:

Four of the main bridges in and out of D.C. from Virginia will be closed for 48 hours around the inauguration. Two bridges from Virginia to D.C. are not set to be closed: Key Bridge from Rosslyn to Georgetown and Chain Bridge from McLean to Canal Rd. near the Palisades neighborhood.

Jaw-dropping — more bridges closing from VA to DC pic.twitter.com/pF0vdnS0dV — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) January 15, 2021

The Secret Service posted a detailed list on Thursday of the streets blockaded by military checkpoints and divided into a Green Zone and Red Zone.

“Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.”

“Red Zone – Street Closures Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.”

Extra checks are in place for those flying to D.C., “Extra security for flights coming into DC: I boarded a flight from LGA to DC a moment ago. At the gate, a TSA agent checked (again) all passenger IDs against boarding passes. Homeland Security officer w/ a dog was standing beside the door and said, Yes, this is for inauguration.”

Extra security for flights coming into DC: I boarded a flight from LGA to DC a moment ago. At the gate, a TSA agent checked (again) all passenger IDs against boarding passes. Homeland Security officer w/ a dog was standing beside the door and said, Yes, this is for inauguration. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 15, 2021

Also, airlines are banning guns in checked luggage on flights to D.C. area airports.

Major airlines temporarily ban guns in checked baggage for D.C. flights | Just The News https://t.co/ZfPawoT46z — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 16, 2021

These restrictions and security checkpoints are supposed to be temporary–just for the inauguration.

Bonus video of our new Biden martial law normal. Teacher now teaches children in his military uniform.

This National Guardsman is still teaching his Fairfax County students while protecting Washington DC. “Some kids are shocked at the uniform but we talk through it” pic.twitter.com/dxYCEnIJzM — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 15, 2021

This National Guardsman is still teaching his Fairfax County students while protecting Washington DC. “Some kids are shocked at the uniform but we talk through it” pic.twitter.com/dxYCEnIJzM — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 15, 2021

Like the man said earlier: If you need this type of military presence to protect you from the people … the people didn’t vote for you!

The Deep State has ever reached … by FAAAAAAAR. This is absurd and the American people know it.

What is next? Will Biden be rolling down the street riding on a nuclear missile? What a frickin’ joke.

Conservative opinion writers and news reporters are under attack from the tyrants and Big Tech. We need your support now more than ever. To help us, you can do two things: 1. Like and share our articles and videos on every platform you can. Even though you are likely being censored also, it gives us a better chance of reaching a broader audience. 2. Join and become active on privately owned social media platforms. Our preferred platform is Spreely, but there are other good alternatives available. Thanks, Terry

Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

