https://thepostmillennial.com/lincoln-project-co-founder-john-weaver-resigns-after-allegations-of-sexual-misconduct

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has resigned from the “Never Trump” super PAC after allegations surfaced that he sent sexually explicit messages and pictures to 30 men.

It was also alleged that Weaver flew some of the men to him for massages, offered jobs in exchange for sex and asked them about their genitals and sexual history.

According to the alleged victims Weaver typically initiated communication through direct messages on Twitter but later conversation would include phone calls.

Most of the complainants believe that Weaver was attempting to “groom” them. According to the NSPCC “grooming,” is when “someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them.”

Before founding the Lincoln Project, Weaver had been a longtime Republican strategist whose employers included former President George H.W. Bush, former Arizona Senator John McCain and Former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

According to The American Conservative a man contacted one of their reporters and told him that Weaver had propositioned several young men for sex in exchange for jobs. According to the man, at least two of the young men had accepted, and then were not given the jobs they were promised. The accounts were backed up by text messages.

Journalist Scott Stedman tweeted his alleged interactions with Weaver.

I followed John Weaver when I started my Twitter account. We exchanged messages, I sent him my stories, chatted about Russia, etc. He wrote a blurb for my book. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Weaver is married and claimed in a statement to Axios on Friday that he viewed the exchanges as “consensual mutual conversations.”

Over the summer, Weaver took a medical leave from the Lincoln Project but in his statement said he would not be returning to the PAC.



