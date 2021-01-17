https://www.thebeltwayreport.com/2021/01/facebook-to-censor-or-delete-every-conservative-suggests-ex-employee-who-oversaw-security/

If you are still on Facebook and have not signed up for Spreely (or Parler/Gab when they comes back) you are helping feed the enemy and supplying them with data and weapons.

I know Spreely is slow right now, but it is the next best hope for free speech. Spreely is upgrading their software and has moved off of the mega corporations control grid as best they can.

Free speech is all but illegal on the CCP boot licking internet as of right now.

Once Spreely’s new software rolls out, they will be the only serious competitor to Facebook and their totalitarian CCP styled BS.

Do you remember Alex Stamos? He used to work for Facebook as the ‘Chief Security Officer’ at Facebook … maybe he should have been less concerned with silencing political voices and more concerned with child rape and exploration on the ‘platform for all ideas.’

The BBC reported in 2017 that ‘ Facebook has been criticised for its handling of reports about sexualised images of children on its platform.

The chairman of the Commons media committee, Damian Collins, said he had “grave doubts” about the effectiveness of its content moderation systems.’

Under Stamos’ reign child exploitation ran rampant and any and all conservative content appears to have been deemed dangerous and efforts were seemingly made to hide anything right of center from Facebook’s ‘users.’ Now the Maoist censor is back in the news, on a program that literally almost no one watches, crying about the fact that people want to see opinions other than his own totalitarian BS. The Gateway Pundit explained:

Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos called for conservative news alternatives OANN and Newsmax to be deplatformed during his appearance on CNN Sunday.

Stamos said, “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences.”

“There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN,” he added and CNN’s Brian Stelter nodded in agreement.

WATCH:

On CNN this morning: “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences.” “There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN” Then calls for @OANN and @Newsmax to be deplatformed. pic.twitter.com/X34oewb1oU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2021

I have a feeling that Facebook’s market cap is about to take a huge dive. Alienating half the nation, esp with its the half that works for a living, is not a good business decision. I hope to see you on Spreely soon!

Conservative opinion writers and news reporters are under attack from the tyrants and Big Tech. We need your support now more than ever. To help us, you can do two things: 1. Like and share our articles and videos on every platform you can. Even though you are likely being censored also, it gives us a better chance of reaching a broader audience. 2. Join and become active on privately owned social media platforms. Our preferred platform is Spreely, but there are other good alternatives available. Thanks, Terry

