The Left is beside themselves today after they had to deal with pro-Trump protesters in state capitals. These are the same people who didn’t care at all when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were setting fires to cars, stores, ICE buildings, and so on.

Thousands of police and National Guard were deployed to State Capitols fearing violence after the Capitol aberration. When President Trump tried to have them deployed during the summer leftist riots, the governors and mayors acted like he was a raging dictator.

Ahead of the protests, Chuck Todd was scared:

TODAY: State capitals across the nation brace for armed protests ahead of the Biden-Harris inauguration. #MTP@PeteWilliamsNBC: “In at least eight states, governors have activated the National Guard and barriers have been set up around the Capitol buildings.” pic.twitter.com/wjR497Ith5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 17, 2021

There wasn’t much going on but an army was ready to greet them.

The Boogaloo Bois protested. We keep hearing they’re right-wing but they’re socialists. So, how does that work? Also, quite a number of them don’t like DJT. They don’t like Democrats either.

Here is footage from the armed protest at the Capitol in Lansing that has law enforcement agencies on high alert pic.twitter.com/WB4NilLAn4 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) January 17, 2021

No violence!

“I don’t foresee that happening anywhere else ever again. Almost every other person that I know on the right is, you know, appalled by it, thinks that it got out of hand” A man in a Trump hat, who identified himself as ‘Preacher’, speaks about the Capitol siege #Lansing #Michigan pic.twitter.com/MOEb1j8vqy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 17, 2021

And that’s a wrap:

That’s a wrap for today’s coverage in Lansing. Peaceful protests without incident this Sunday here at the Michigan State Capitol #Lansing #Michigan #NationalGuard #Capitol pic.twitter.com/itPpMac4nC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 17, 2021

Thank God they sent out the troops and armored trucks for this lass.

Only one person showed up to the pro-Trump protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco HQ https://t.co/haAA9mOrCQ pic.twitter.com/AcpSE3Mmj5 — The Verge (@verge) January 11, 2021

