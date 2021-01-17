https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-investigating-woman-who-stole-pelosis-laptop-possibility-it-being-sold?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI is looking into the possibility that the woman who allegedly stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building riot could be trying to sell it to the Russians, according to Politico.

The claim was included in an affidavit of the Pennsylvania woman, Riley June Williams, who allegedly took Pelosi’s laptop from her office during the riot, according to Politico.

However, the FBI is having difficulty catching her as she is on the run.

“It appears that WILLIAMS has fled,” according to the affidavit. “According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, (Pennsylvania) WILLIAMS’ mother stated that WILLIAMS packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. WILLIAMS did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination.”

A witness told authorities they saw a video of Williams taking a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi’s office, according to the affidavit. The witness said that Williams planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia, who would then sell it to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

Williams faces charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct for her actions inside the Capitol. The FBI is still investigating whether she stole the laptop and if she plans on handing it over to Russia.

The agent handling Williams’ case spoke to police in Harrisburg, Pa., who had recently interacted with Williams’ parents. Williams’ mother filed a suspicious persons report against the individual the FBI identified as “Witness 1” on Jan. 11. The witness is a former romantic partner of Williams, according to news reports.

Williams’ mother called her daughter over video chat with the presence of law enforcement, and officers observed that she was wearing a brown jacket that looked to be identical to the one she was seen wearing in pictures from the Capitol riot. Harrisburg officers also spoke with Williams’ father, who told them he drove with her to the Capitol for the protests but that they split up so she could join other friends. Williams and her father drove back home together following the riot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

