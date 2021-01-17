http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_FR4loDIiYc/

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Saturday that it is looking for an armored combat vehicle stolen from a California National Guard facility Friday.

The military Humvee, which the FBI estimates cost about $120,000, was stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning from the National Guard Armory in Bell, California, KTLA reported.

The FBI announced that it is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the Humvee’s location.

The four-door military vehicle is green camouflage-colored with the battalion number 40TH BSB printed on the vehicle’s side.

The bumper number is 40BSBHQ6; the registration number is NZ311R; and the administrative number is WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1.

The agency added that the vehicle was “up-armored,” meaning it had been outfitted to become a combat vehicle, KABC reported.

Theft from a military facility is a federal crime that carries a prison term of at least ten years in prison.

Anyone with information about the military vehicle or whoever is responsible for the theft is urged to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.

The FBI’s Major Theft Task Force in Los Angeles is currently investigating the case along with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bell Police Department.

