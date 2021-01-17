https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-national-guard-humvee-stolen-in-california_3660095.html

The FBI said a green camouflage Humvee operated by the National Guard was stolen in Bell, California, on Friday.

The agency said the Humvee had identifiers including a bumper number of 40BSBHQ6 and an “Admin# WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; Reg# NZ311R & Battalion 40TH BSB.”

The agency said that those who provide information leading to the recovery can get up to $10,000.

The agency did not provide more details.

It came as the Army confirmed that up to 25,000 National Guard members would be deployed for Inauguration Day.

A statement from the Army to news outlets on Friday said the increase would support the “federal law enforcement mission and security preparations” during the inauguration, and it would be led by the U.S. Secret Service.

“Our National Guard soldiers and airmen are set around the city to protect our nation’s Capital,” National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said in the statement.

And in a statement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump reiterated to Americans that they shouldn’t engage in violence.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking, and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

