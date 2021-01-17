https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-vets-25000-national-guard-troops-washington-over-fears-inauguration-insider?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI is vetting all of the roughly 25,000 National Guard troops now in Washington, D.C., for inauguration week security, over Defense Department concerns about an inside attack from service members.

The move was reported first by the Associated Press. Military sources confirmed the move with Just the News but said it’s part of overall precautions, not a specific threat. They also said the FBI, to their knowledge, has not flagged any service members.

Incoming Democratic President Joe Biden will be sworn in Wednesday, but federal officials began ramping up security immediately after the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building.

The heavy security – underscored by photos of Guardsmen sleeping inside the Capitol Building and armed on D.C. streets – is also in response to FBI concerns about more armed protests in the nation’s capital and at statehouses across the country.

The number of Guardsmen is about two-and-a-half the number used for previous inaugurations.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the wire service Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches.

The military routinely reviews service members for extremist connections, the FBI screening is in addition to any previous monitoring.

