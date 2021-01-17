https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fbi-vetting-national-guard-troops-dc-fears-insider-attack-threat-service-members-securing-biden-inauguration/

Biden’s camp is becoming increasingly paranoid after stealing the 2020 election.

In the days leading up to the Biden inaugural, the nation’s capital has been turned into an occupied military zone like Baghdad. In fact, there are more US troops in the nation’s capital today than in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan combined.

Armed US troops authorized to use lethal force are manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Green Zone and and Red Zone perimeters have been established. Several bridges into the city from neighboring Virginia are scheduled to be closed next week for the inaugural.

Razor wire topped fencing has been erected around the Capitol and Supreme Court, large swaths of official Washington have been blocked to vehicular traffic.

TRENDING: Exclusive: ‘Boogaloo Boi’ Leader Who Aligns with Black Lives Matter Boasted About Organizing Armed Insurrection On US Capitol

CCTV cameras were also installed so they can spy on the people they don’t trust.

According to NBC, US defense officials are worried about an inside attack or threat from guard members chosen to secure Biden’s fraudulent inauguration.

U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues. ”We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats. About 25,000 members of the National Guard are streaming into Washington from across the country — at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals. And while the military routinely reviews service members for extremist connections, the FBI screening is in addition to any previous monitoring.

If Joe Biden needs 25,000 troops to protect his inauguration and he’s paranoid about an insider attack from those troops. perhaps he wasn’t elected by the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

