In December 2016, in the aftermath of the contentious Presidential election in which Donald Trump was named President-elect, a group of Hollywood celebrities banded together in a video message and urged the Republican electors of the Electoral College to pull away from Trump so he wouldn’t have the majority needed to win.

The video released by Unite for America, included comments from Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, James Cromwell, Loretta Swit, BD Wong, and several others.

“Republican members of the Electoral College, this message is for you. As you know, our Founding Fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue and to ensure that the presidency only goes to someone who is ‘to an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications,'” Martin Sheen began.

Hey remember in 2016 when Hollywood lobbied members of the Electoral College to change their votes, ignore the will of the people, and overturn an election? I do. pic.twitter.com/Vr4QoIG1Yn — AceSix4 Films (@AceSix4) January 16, 2021

“I’m not asking you to vote for Hillary Clinton,” several of the celebrities repeated.

The group of celebrities then goes on to plea with Republican electors to vote against Donald Trump who they say isn’t “qualified” or “competent” to be President.

“As you know, the Constitution gives electors the right to vote for any eligible person,” one celebrity said.

“What is evident is that Donald Trump lacks more than the qualifications to be president. He lacks the necessary stability and clearly the respect for the Constitution of our great nation,” the joint message continued.

Sheen said that any of the electors who vote against Trump will be considered an “American hero.”

Democrats and Hollywood liberal celebrities alike have relentlessly accused Republicans skeptical of the 2020 election’s legitimacy and fairness, of desecrating Democracy and going against the will of the people.



