Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos called for conservative news alternatives OANN and Newsmax to be deplatformed during his appearance on CNN Sunday.

Stamos said, “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences.”

“There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN,” he added and CNN’s Brian Stelter nodded in agreement.

Alex Stamos left Facebook after a series of massive failures on his part such as allowing sexualized images of children on the platform yet he believes he is the arbiter of truth.

