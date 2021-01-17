https://thepostmillennial.com/censorship-cnn-guest-and-host-discuss-plans-to-ban-conservative-news-channels

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

“Disinformation expert” Alex Stamos and CNN’s Brian Stelter discussed how communications companies need to be more proactive in preventing conservative news outlets and influencers from reaching people in a particularly Orwellian segment on Reliable Sources today.

“Oliver doesn’t understand how basic commerce works People sign-up and pay for cable service It isn’t ‘beamed into millions of homes’ like some nefarious conspiracy But can we talk about CNN and airports? Oh wait…”, responded journalist Jack Posobiec.

Oliver doesn’t understand how basic commerce works People sign-up and pay for cable service It isn’t ‘beamed into millions of homes’ like some nefarious conspiracy But can we talk about CNN and airports? Oh wait… https://t.co/HFitFtAWeN — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 17, 2021

To further elaborate on this point, Posobeic continued with the following:

CNN calls for their competition to be shut down one week after they gave a platform to a domestic terrorist pic.twitter.com/hir6hEvybY — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) January 17, 2021

“CNN calls for their competition to be shut down one week after they gave a platform to a domestic terrorist,” tweeted Posobiec, referring to the fact that CNN gave a massive platform to John Sullivan, who has now been arrested and charged by federal authorities.

CNN commentators and scolds will tell you that these news organizations must be censored and suppressed for the public’s own good. They will claim that their targets are guilty of dangerous “disinformation.”

However, just this past week, as is seen above, CNN passed off a dangerous and violent Antifa supporter and BLM activist as a journalist, that same man who has since been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.

Even more recently, CNN falsely reported that a Virginia man was arrested near the Capitol with “fake inaugural credentials” and a loaded gun. In reality, the man had a Park Police pass, and was cleared of any wrong doing.

Hi @jaketapper, is this an example of the dangerous disinformation you tweeted about today? pic.twitter.com/PMvPFuv41R — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 17, 2021

The original tweets referred to by Posobiec were tweeted by CNN’s own senior reporter Oliver Darcy, which stated the following:

“We are going to have to figure out the OAN and Newsmax problem. These companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and such bringing them into tens of millions of homes,” @alexstamos tells @brianstelter. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 17, 2021

“We are going to have to figure out the OAN and Newsmax problem. These companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and such bringing them into tens of millions of homes, @alexstamos tells @brianstelter,” said Darcy, shockingly. Darcy then continued on Twitter a bit later:

Just a reminder that neither @Verizon, @ATT, nor @comcast have answered any questions about why they beam channels like OAN & Newsmax into millions of homes. Do they have any second thoughts about distributing these channels given their election denialism content? They won’t say. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 17, 2021

“Just a reminder that neither @Verizon, @ATT, nor @comcast have answered any questions about why they beam channels like OAN & Newsmax into millions of homes. Do they have any second thoughts about distributing these channels given their election denialism content? They won’t say.”

Over the last four years, CNN has been at the heart of many hoaxes from the disgraceful Covington kids racism hoax to the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax to the completely debunked Russia collusion hoax. It appears that CNN wants to lie to you and they want to eliminate all voices that will call out those lies.