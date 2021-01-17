https://newsthud.com/jeh-johnson-on-trump-my-hope-is-that-as-time-passes-americans-will-realize-this-was-a-failed-experiment-and-we-should-never-try-it-again/
About The Author
Related Posts
5 Ways Conservatives Should Fight the Culture War in 2021
December 28, 2020
Globalist RINO Mittens Romney [Alias: Pierre Delecto] Causes Peaceful Protest in Opposition to Massive Voter Fraud an ‘Insurrection’
January 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy