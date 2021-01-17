https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fox-news-ratings-crater-trailing-cnn-and-msnbc-for-first-time-in-21-years/

Georgia freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning on introducing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden the day after he’s inaugurated.

Greene made the announcement on Wednesday.

On January 21st, I'm filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It's time to take a stand. I'm proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

Greene is citing Biden family corruption, accusing Biden of standing by as his own relatives enriched themselves through business deals with foreign oligarchs, using the former Vice President’s family name.

Biden game-planned on messaging to dismiss his son Hunter’s involvement with corrupt Ukrainian oil company Burisma, receiving advice from the State Department while accusing the company’s oligarch owner of criminal activity. It didn’t occur to Biden to address the fact that his own son secured highly lucrative employment with Burisma until the topic became a point of political contention in the 2020 election.

Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, has also been accused of securing lucrative business deals in China under the auspices of the Biden family name. Biden has steadfastly refused to speak in detail about suspicious Biden family business dealings, even though he’s gone so far as to openly brag about securing the termination of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma for laundering profits of the former state-owned enterprise.

Greene is demanding that Biden be held accountable for the de facto licensure of his family name in Ukraine, an international liability that far surpasses anything proven to be real through a lengthy investigation into Donald Trump’s supposed connections of Russia.

The articles of impeachment are doomed from the get-go, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi assured to protect Biden from allegations of corruption and poor governance. However, the Democratic Party has been unable to resist turning the presidential impeachment process into a wholly partisan, reactionary affair, and may reap the whirlwinds of their decision if Republicans willing to hold the establishment politician accountable gain majorities in the House and the Senate.

