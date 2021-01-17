https://justthenews.com/government/security/nancy-mace-said-trump-put-all-our-lives-risk-during-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is putting a lot of the blame for the recent U.S. Capitol Building riot on fellow Republican President Trump, saying he “put all of our lives at risk.”

Trump supporters and others breached the building Jan. 6 as House and Senate lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 electoral votes declaring Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

“This was a traumatic event for many members of Congress and I believe in the days, weeks and months to come, as we learn more, the worse it’s going to get,” Mace said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We feared for our lives, many of us that day, and our staff. As you know, my children were supposed to be up there. If they had been there like they were supposed to be, I would have been devastated.

Mace said that Trump should be held accountable for the riot and that she hopes to lead the Republican Party in a new direction, away from conspiracy theories.

“I want to be a new voice for the Republican Party,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why I’ve spoken out so strongly against the president, against these QAnon conspiracy theorists that led us in a constitutional crisis. It’s just wrong and we’ve got to put a stop to it.”

