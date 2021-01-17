https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordonchang-espionage-ericswalwell-fangfang/2021/01/17/id/1005951

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has been publicly mum on the Fang Fang scandal, a potential signal China “might still have leverage” over him, according to Far East expert Gordon Chang.

“We need to know more, we need to hear him give a public accounting,” Chang told Fox News.

Chang noted Fang “tried to infiltrate his campaign, influence him, [and] God knows, maybe she even corrupted him.”

Fang, also known as Christine Fang, reportedly came to the United States as a college student with the intention of infiltrating young politicians to ultimately hold influence in the upper levels of American politics.

“Christine came to the United States in 2011, established what we call ‘cover’ by enrolling in California State University with an eye toward making contact with young but promising politicians, and she did that,” former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman told Fox Nation.

“She found that if she could be the person who could provide fundraising assistance, that she would be someone who is considered to be part of the inner circle, and of value, and trusted.”

Fang has reportedly also had intimate relationships with Midwestern mayors, but Swalwell has not been forthcoming with his level of involvement with the Chinese operative.

“He would’ve had information showing that China’s a far greater risk than Russia, but as Swalwell has been in Congress, all he’s talked about is Russia, Russia, Russia, Trump Trump, Trump,” Chang said.

Swalwell’s congressional record has not be tough on China, a country the Trump administration has sought to bring to balance in trade, hold accountable on human rights abuses, stop forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft, and come clean on the origin of the global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 2 million people worldwide, according to Worldometers.

