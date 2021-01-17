https://www.oann.com/goya-foods-ceo-speaks-out-against-left-attacks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=goya-foods-ceo-speaks-out-against-left-attacks

Goya Foods CEO and President Bob Unanue spoke prior to US President Donald Trump signing an Executive Order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

The president and CEO of Goya Foods spoke out against the left’s oppression of the American way of life. On Friday, Robert Unanue accused the political left of weaponizing COVID-19 to take away religion and liberty from the American people.

He argued the left is responsible for shutting down the economy and therefore the American spirit. Unanue also accused Big Tech of trying to cancel American speech and control Americans.

The CEO himself was targeted by the left and cancel culture over the summer after he came out in support of President Trump.

“We are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. That’s what my grandfather did, he came to this country to grow and prosper,” Unanue said. “So we have an incredible builder.”

President of Goya Foods Robert Unanue (L), Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez (2R) and Lourdes Aguirre (R) listened to US President Donald Trump speak before signing an Executive Order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Liberals staged a boycott of his food brands in July and numerous liberal politicians denounced his products just because he supported the President.

Moving forward, the CEO urged Americans to “turn to God” to get through this difficult time.

