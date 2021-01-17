https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534635-graham-calls-on-schumer-to-hold-vote-to-dismiss-article-of-impeachment

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamImpeachment trial tests Trump’s grip on Senate GOP An attack on America that’s divided Congress — and a nation The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden asks Congress to expand largest relief response in U.S. history MORE (R-S.C.) is urging incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerBiden and the new Congress must protect Americans from utility shutoffs ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia’ — Joe Manchin and a 50-50 Senate Democrats looking to speed through Senate impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.) to hold a vote to dismiss the article of impeachment against President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE passed by the House last week.

Graham wrote in a letter to Schumer on Sunday that the New York Democrat is seeking “vengeance and political retaliation” in his first act as majority leader instead of beginning “national healing.”

“While the Vice President and Senate Republicans rejected unconstitutional actions, you seek to force upon the Senate, what would itself be but one more unconstitutional action in this disgraceful saga—the impeachment trial of a former president,” Graham added.

House Democrats introduced and the passed one article of impeachment against Trump for “inciting insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMissouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in connection with Capitol riots Boebert communications director resigns amid Capitol riot: report Revising the pardon power — let the Speaker and Congress have voices MORE (D-Calif.) and members of her caucus have said it is imperative that Trump, who will leave office on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMissouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in connection with Capitol riots Facebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP MORE is sworn in, be convicted in the Senate because he remains a threat to the country.

Most Republicans on Capitol Hill have argued impeaching and convicting Trump following a Senate trial would only further divide the country during a time of increased threats of political violence in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

“The impeachment power exists to protect the Nation from the harm that an incumbent president might inflict upon the Nation were he to remain in office, not to vindicate political grievances after a president has left office,” Graham said in his letter to Schumer on Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBoebert communications director resigns amid Capitol riot: report Urgency mounts for new voting rights bill Senate Democrats leery of nixing filibuster MORE (R-Ky.) has reportedly expressed a willingness to hold an impeachment trial in the Senate even after Trump leaves office.

Other Senate Republicans have echoed that sentiment.

“The attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself, and the president bears some responsibility for what occurred. … If the Senate proceeds with an impeachment trial, I will do my duty as a juror and listen to the cases presented by both sides,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said.

Graham, who had backed Trump’s unproven claims of a “stolen” election, said he would not stand in the way of certification of Biden’s electoral college victory following rioting at the Capitol.

“Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey,” Graham said that evening. “I hate it being this way. Oh my God I hate it … but today all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I tried to be helpful.”

