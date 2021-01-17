http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C0laDBuR-ko/

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on President-elect Joe Biden to lobby Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the incoming Senate Majority Leader, to drop the impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“You talk about unifying the country,” he said. “If you do not stand up against the impeachment of President Trump after he leaves office, you’re an incredibly weak figure in American history. President Trump is trying to heal the nation. Pursuing impeachment after he leaves the office will further divide the country. It will ruin the start of your presidency, Joe Biden. You need to stand up to the radical left and tell Schumer to dismiss what I think is an unconstitutional attempt to impeach President Trump out of office. Stand down.”

Graham also called the impeachment “unconstitutional” and urged his fellow Republican Senator not to embrace the effort.

“This is insane at every level,” Graham said. “It will create further division in the country. What good comes from impeaching Donald Trump after he leaves office? This is a scarlet letter of impeachment, where the Democrats are trying openly to disqualify President Trump from ever holding office again after he leaves office. This has never been done in the history of our country. I think it is blatantly unconstitutional. It’s being driven by the radical left. And what is Joe Biden doing? He’s sitting on the sidelines and doing nothing. One phone call from President-elect Biden would stop this.”

“And to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, if we embrace an unconstitutional impeachment of Donald Trump after he is out of office, it will destroy the party,” he continued. “The Republican Party wants to move forward. President Trump’s going to be the most important voice in the Republican Party for a long time to come. He’s going to accept responsibility for his part on January the 6th. But impeaching him after he leaves office is not only unconstitutional. From a Republican point of view, it would destroy our party. I hope the Republican Senators know that because it is a reality. And it will not help the country, the most important thing. Impeaching him after he leaves office will be disastrous for this country and our party.”

