http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GDL9QlxpQYI/

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has called Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) a “traitor to your country,” claiming without evidence that the senator incited the Capitol protestors to conduct their rampage through Congress two weeks ago.

James Gunn also added his voice to the growing number of left-wing Hollywood elites demanding the senator’s expulsion from Congress.

The Marvel filmmaker attacked Sen. Cruz in a tweet Sunday after the politician posted a humorous comment about Doritos.

“Okay yeah cool, I like Doritos too, but what about the part where you incited an insurrection by spreading lies you knew were lies & that you’re a traitor to your country, @tedcruz, you freakish frog-chlamydia hybrid?” Gunn wrote, adding the hashtag #ExpelCruz.

Okay yeah cool, I like Doritos too, but what about the part where you incited an insurrection by spreading lies you knew were lies & that you’re a traitor to your country, @tedcruz, you freakish frog-chlamydia hybrid? #ExpelTedCruz https://t.co/3EVDPzjUAz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2021

Sen. Cruz isn’t the only Republican lawmaker whom Gunn has accused of having a venereal disease. On Sunday, the filmmaker also attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), calling him a “syphilitic invertebrate piece-of-shit.”

Syphilitic invertebrate piece-of-shit Lindsey Graham blames Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol being stormed instead of Republicans who egged them & told them where her office was OR on or the President who refused to call the National Guard. @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/2v9M8M2SSa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2021

Hollywood elites and celebrities are trying to create a social media groundswell against Sen. Cruz, clamoring for his removal from the senate. Among them is Gunn’s Guardians star Dave Bautista, who is circulating a petition that accuses the senator of “treason,” and inciting an “armed insurrection in Washington.”

The stars are claiming that Cruz’s decision to challenge the certification of the electoral college was tantamount to inciting the protestors who stormed the Capitol building.

James Gunn has ramped up his anti-conservative rhetoric since Disney fired and later re-hired him after it was discovered that he posted sexually explicit tweets involving pedophilia fantasies.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

