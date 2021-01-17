http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RgW2pTGfDrI/

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “State of the Union,” said it would be “terribly divisive” if Trump ran for president again.

When anchor Jake Tapper asked if he would vote to convict the president if he was in the Senate, McMaster said, “I’m not in the Senate and… I try to steer clear of any kind of partisan politics.”

Tapper said, “I don’t believe that taking a position against a president inciting his fans to stage a terrorist attack on the Capitol that resulted in bloodshed in an effort to stop the constitutional duty of members of Congress and vice president, I don’t see that as partisan and I don’t think you do, either.”

McMaster said, “I don’t either. I agree that’s what happened. I don’t want to put myself in the role of a senator voting.”

Tapper asked, “He might run again. Would you support him running again?”

McMaster said, “I think it would be terribly divisive for our country for him to run again.”

