Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor using Thurgood Marshall’s Bible In calling out Trump, Nikki Haley warns of a more sinister threat On The Money: Retail sales drop in latest sign of weakening economy | Fast-food workers strike for minimum wage | US officials raise concerns over Mexico’s handling of energy permits MORE will resign from her Senate seat on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony.

Harris has already started the process by notifying California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia governor calls in National Guard to secure state Capitol Mississippi runs out of coronavirus vaccine as state expands eligibility Overnight Health Care: US sets new record for daily COVID deaths with over 4,300 | Johnson & Johnson vaccine has promising immune response in early trial | In-person learning doesn’t appear to drive COVID cases MORE (D). She’s then expected to make an announcement on Monday resigning from her Senate seat, according to Harris aides.

“She’s notified Governor Newsom, and has sent her formal indication that she will be resigning on Monday, January 18. And then she will make a formal announcement on Monday,” said an aide.

Newsom has already announced that he will appoint Alex Padilla Alex PadillaNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state Newsom picks Padilla for California Senate seat Pressley urges Newsom to appoint a Black woman to Harris’s seat MORE, California’s secretary of State, to fill Harris’s seat for the remainder of her term, which was scheduled to end in 2022.

Though the pick was lauded by labor unions and Latino organizations it also rankled some who wanted Newsom to replace Harris with an African American woman.

Harris is one of just three Black senators. Though the arrival of Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockProud Boys member arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Warnock Georgia state senators who backed attempts to overturn presidential election stripped of committee assignments Georgia House to consider replacing Confederate statue with statue of John Lewis MORE (D-Ga.) will keep that overall number steady, Harris is the only Black female senator currently serving and only the second Black female senator in the chamber’s history.

Harris’s ascension to the vice presidency will shatter one of the few remaining glass ceilings women face in politics as she becomes the highest-elected woman in American history. In addition to being the first female vice president, Harris is also the first Black, Indian and Caribbean American woman to serve in the country’s second-highest office.

Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016. She quickly garnered the national spotlight for her sharp questioning style including grilling then-Department of Homeland Security nominee John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, appearing to fluster then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRosenstein: Zero tolerance immigration policy ‘never should have been proposed or implemented’ Sessions, top DOJ officials knew ‘zero tolerance’ would separate families, watchdog finds Sen. Hawley tramples the 2020 vote in his run to 2024 MORE during a 2017 Judiciary Committee hearing and raising eyebrows when she asked then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughWhy we need Section 230 more than ever ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia’ — Joe Manchin and a 50-50 Senate Murkowski says she is not considering joining Democratic caucus MORE if he had ever discussed the Mueller probe with anyone.

Harris teamed up with Republicans on issues like election security and criminal justice reform during her Senate tenure.

She also had high-profile fights with her GOP colleagues, including a heated floor debate with Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCruz, Cornyn to attend Biden inauguration McConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time Rick Scott will ‘likely’ join challenge to election results MORE (R-Texas) in June over a GOP police reform bill and separate anti-lynching legislation that Harris offered with Sens. Cory Booker Cory BookerSunday shows preview: Washington prepares for an inauguration and impeachment; coronavirus surges across the US NCAA tables name, image and likeness vote after DOJ warns of potential antitrust violations Warren and other senators seek investigation into Trump administration resuming federal executions MORE (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottMcConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump McConnell won’t reprise role as chief Trump defender GOP Sen. Tim Scott opposes impeaching Trump MORE (R-S.C.). Roughly a week later, she and Cornyn teamed up legislation to shore up foreign media disclosures under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

Though Harris is leaving her Senate seat, she’s not technically leaving the Senate behind entirely. Harris will be sworn in on Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorHarris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor using Thurgood Marshall’s Bible Sotomayor dissents to latest federal execution, calling it ‘justice on the fly’ Supreme Court rules Trump administration can enforce rule requiring abortion pills be obtained in person MORE as the country’s next vice president.

As vice president she also holds the role of being president of the Senate. The title allows Harris to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties, effectively handing Democrats the majority for the first time since 2014 once she is sworn in on Wednesday.

After failing to lock down the majority in November, Democrats have squeaked out a 50-50 majority after winning the two Georgia runoff elections.

“This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris,” said a Harris aide. “As she resigns from the Senate, she’s preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it.”

