Students and alumni at Harvard are demanding that the school revoke the degrees of graduates who worked in the Trump administration and other parts of government.

That would include people like Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

This is unprecedented and vindictive.

CNS News reports:

Harvard Campaign Seeks to ‘Revoke Degrees’ of Trump Officials and Trump Allies Graduate students and alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) have launched a campaign and petition to revoke the degrees earned by Harvard alumni who worked in the Trump administration and Harvard grads in Congress who support the president. “Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes — rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression — incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” reads the petition, which is headlined “Revoke Their Degrees.”

Here’s part of the petition:

The campaign to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election left five dead and nearly killed many more as armed, organized insurrectionists with Confederate flags and Nazi paraphernalia stormed the Capitol in search of members of Congress to kill or capture. Nationwide violence is expected in the weeks to come. Is Harvard University prepared to take a stand for representative democracy and against violent white supremacy? It’s no secret that over a dozen Harvard graduates worked hard to spread the disinformation and mistrust that created last Wednesday’s insurrection – from Representative Dan Crenshaw (HKS ‘17), who supported the December Texas lawsuit to invalidate the election, to Senator Ted Cruz (HLS ’97), one of the loudest claimants of fraud and a rare senator still objecting to the election certification after the violence at the Capitol, to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (HLS ’17), who dutifully denies the validity of the election. Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes–rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression–incited the violent insurrection on January 6. This includes all who have used their platforms to deny the validity of the presidential election. They do not and should not represent a university committed to “strengthening democracy” and “the advancement of justice.”

Here’s an important reminder:

You know who else has a degree from Harvard? Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber.

Funny, I don’t recall a petition to revoke his degree. https://t.co/FwG9iwoLA6 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 16, 2021

Remember when Harvard was a respected institution?

