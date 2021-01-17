https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/hawley-finds-new-publisher-big-tech-book?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher, Regnery, for his book titled “The Tyranny of Big Tech” after Simon & Schuster dropped it following the Capitol riot, according to the Associated Press.

Regnery, a conservative publisher, said Monday that Hawley’s book related to Big Tech is set to be released this spring, according to AP.

Big tech is a term often used to refer to big technology, much of which is based in Silicon Vally, Calif. The companies – include Facebook, Google and Twitter – have face a huge backlash for gathering user data and controlling user content. Conservative have argued that social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and their CEO’s have specifically targeted conservative-leaning content.

“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” said Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence.

Hawley, Missouri, has been highly criticized for object to the Electoral College votes that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the next U.S. president. His comments followed the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers attempt to certify the electoral votes.

