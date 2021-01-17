https://bigleaguepolitics.com/hiding-out-twitters-jack-dorsey-vacationed-in-french-polynesia-as-big-tech-platform-banned-trump/

The alternative social media platform Minds is reporting that Google is threatening to remove their app from their Play Store feature if they do not tailor their app to Google’s restrictive specifications.

Minds founder Bill Ottman made the announcement in a post on his pro-free speech platform.

“Google Play sent Minds a 24 hour warning,” Ottman said. “Our response app was accepted into the store based on our interim solution and ninja developers, but we had to remove major functionality from that version of the app.”

Big Tech is trying to force Minds to play by their rules or choke them out of the marketplace. This is how Silicon Valley uses their government-granted monopoly power to enforce Big Brother.

“What is happening on the internet with major providers is fueling the cultural divide as much as anything,” Ottman stated.

“We had to remove search, discovery and comments. I know. We aren’t happy and we will be working towards something better,” he continued.

“We will be releasing a full report on our plan for fully censorship-resistant infrastructure. For those asking about Amazon, don’t worry, we have multiple escape pods ready to go,” Ottman added.

The full letter can be seen here:

Looks like Google Play is coming for Minds next: pic.twitter.com/ckLwElTPwh — Gab.com (@getongab) January 15, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on how Big Tech is ruthlessly putting down all competition as they proudly manifest the Orwellian nightmare:

The conservative social media platform, Parler, is already on its last legs, as the platform’s developers relied upon Big Tech to provide their infrastructure. Parler CEO John Matze had claimed that there were a bunch of competitors vying to host the social media site. However, the notion of a free market is laughable with a handful of far-left tech monopolies dominating the world, and he was forced to admit the awful truth in a Fox News interview. “They all work together to make sure at the same time we would lose access to not only our apps, but they are actually shutting all of our servers off tonight, off the internet,” Matze explained. “They made an attempt to not only kill the apps, but also destroy the entire company… Every vendor from text message services to email providers to lawyers all ditched us too on the same day,” he added. Matze said that Parler is pretty much doomed because of the Orwellian super-structure that has been put into place to destroy all potential competition. “We’re going to try our best, ya know, to get back online as quickly as possible but we’re having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to won’t work with us because if Apple doesn’t approve and Google doesn’t approve, they won’t,” he said. “Amazon is the largest cloud storage vendor in the world, and we use them to host our servers. Hundreds of them. Hundreds of servers. And they gave us basically, they said, you have 24 hours to get all of your data and find new servers. So, where are you going to find 300 to 500 servers in a 24-hour window, and how can you send all of the data from everybody out to them in a 24-hour period? It’s an impossible feat,” Matze explained.

The fix is in. Every aspect of society is rigged against the American people to destroy their rights. Now, what are they going to do about it?

