Newly-seated Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Sunday that President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE “put all of our lives at risk” with his rhetoric before the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Mace made the comment while discussing a bipartisan effort to censure Trump, which she said Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMissouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in connection with Capitol riots Boebert communications director resigns amid Capitol riot: report Revising the pardon power — let the Speaker and Congress have voices MORE (D-Calif.) had overruled in favor of impeaching Trump a second time.

“[W]ith censure, that was one of the things that I believe we should have had up for debate. It’s complex, constitutionally, but there were folks in both chambers and in both parties having the ability to look at that as an option, but we couldn’t even bring it up for debate or look at that as an option because we were really trying hard to figure out, ‘How do we, how do we hold a president accountable that put all of our lives at risk’?” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Mace called the riots “a traumatic event for many members of Congress” and predicted more disturbing details about it would continue to come to light.

“[W]e feared for our lives, many of us that day, and our staff. And, as you know, my children were supposed to be up there,” she said. “And if they had been, there like they were supposed to be, I would have been devastated. And so, we do need to find a way to hold the president accountable.”

Todd asked for her response to the majority of House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthySasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Democrats seize on GOP donor fallout Boebert communications director resigns amid Capitol riot: report MORE (R-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseScalise labels Capitol rioting ‘domestic terrorism’ Tensions flare between House Republicans, Capitol Police over metal detectors Trump, House GOP relationship suddenly deteriorates MORE (R-La.) still voting to object to the results of the election in key states after the riot.

“I will tell you for me, as a new member, it was enormously disappointing. I literally had to walk through a crime scene where that young woman was shot and killed to get into the chamber to vote that night to certify what was supposed to be a ceremonial vote to certify the Electoral College,” she said. “And yet, my colleagues continued to object, and they knew this was a failing motion.”

