Before his final day in office, President Trump is expected to issue 50 to 100 commutations. Who will receive them has become of one Washington’s final guessing games about the what Trump might do next.

The announcements about those being granted presidential pardons will likely come over the course of several hours Tuesday, though Trump has until Wednesday at noon to make them official.

Rapper Lil’ Wayne is expected to receive an official protective pardon from the White House. Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Carter, pleaded guilty months ago to illegally possessing a loaded .45-caliber handgun that was found on his person while traveling to Florida via private jet in 2019. The gun was gold-plated. Carter has been a Trump supporter.

Another possible pardon is Steven Bannon, a former adviser and close confidant of the president’s. Bannon was arrested last summer on charges of fraud pertaining to an online fundraising campaign called “We Build the Wall” that raised $25 million in support of Trump’s promised border wall.

Bannon, who was released on a $5 million bail bond, was charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bannon was indicted alongside several partners of his who ran the project. He pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Despite a persistent campaign to secure a pardon for the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Trump is not expected to grant him one. Assange remains the subject of a Justice Department recommendation from 2010 arguing that he should be tried on 18 charges related to his breach of government computers.

Fox News is reporting that Trump is not expected to grant a pardon to himself, nor to any member of his family.

