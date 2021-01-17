https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2021/01/17/in-one-retweet-david-limbaugh-shows-the-difference-between-leftist-and-conservative-approaches-to-censorship/

In a few words, David Limbaugh is able to turn the kind of leftist thinking exhibited in the clip he retweeted on its head. When someone on the Left starts advocating for reducing the “capability of conservative influencers” to reach audiences, it’s important to remember that most on the right, such as Limbaugh, do not seek the same outcome for those ideologically far apart from them.

Despite the rhetoric in the clip he retweeted, which is clearly attacking the First Amendment, Limbaugh refuses to advocate for silencing those on the Left.

Listen to this guy & you’ll see how dangerous leftist thinking is, yet I still don’t advocate shutting them down, either privately or publicly — as HE IS SUGGESTING RIGHT HERE. These people are so blinded by their ideology that they don’t recognize their own totalitarianism. https://t.co/PoS3fBJxVY — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) January 17, 2021

The sad part is that a defense of commentators and pundits (on either side) being able to make ideologically-based arguments without fear of being censored even needs to be stated.

Exhibit B — (A was implied in my previous tweet): Media leftists like Tapper think their opinions are fact and ours are lies. The self-delusion, the lack of self-awareness, the moral certitude that accompanies their moral and intellectual errors — is palpable (and scary). https://t.co/JwMS7Tx4YO — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) January 17, 2021

Has it not been proven time and again (for nearly 250 years) that the constitutionally-prescribed philosophy of more speech, not less, is much better at producing reasonable rhetoric than censorship and repression?

