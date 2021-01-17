https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/interesting-comments-from-betsy-devos/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rumble sues Youtube for $2 billion…
January 14, 2021
Watching The Enemy | Lincoln Project
November 24, 2020
Lincoln Project building ‘database of Trumpers’…
January 9, 2021
The ‘virtue’ of the new totalitarians…
January 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy