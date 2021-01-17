https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/jim-sciutto-has-yet-to-delete-his-inaccurate-viral-tweet-on-the-va-man-with-fake-inaugural-credentials/

Just to follow up on the story we told you about yesterday, why is this inaccurate viral tweet from CNN’s Jim Sciutto still up? It has 25,000+ likes, and counting:

New: US Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man as he attempted to pass through a police checkpoint in downtown Washington Friday with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun & over 500 rounds of ammunition, CNN reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 16, 2021

It’s the inaccurate line about “fake inaugural credentials” that had people terrified. But here’s what really happened, from what we posted on Saturday:

The Fuller Story: Man stopped with Glock and 500 rounds of ammo near Capitol was private security guard, his family says. He was not accused of showing phony credentials – but a “non-govt.” credential -and an officer decided he wasn’t authorized to enter. https://t.co/R5qi7XYE22 — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 16, 2021

Sciutto did tweet out an update, but it has nowhere near the reach of his tweet with the bogus information:

Important update: According to the court filing, CNN now reporting, the man presented an “unauthorized” credential for the area he was seeking to access, not a fake credential. Suspect was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, among other offenses. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 16, 2021

The right thing to do is to delete the viral tweet, which Jerry Dunleavy suggested:

You should delete your other false tweet that currently has 26,000 retweets. https://t.co/gKwVK5gej3 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 17, 2021

And for suggesting this, Sciutto blocked him:

And while we’re at it, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer should delete his tweet with the wrong info, too:

There’s very disturbing breaking news here in Washington. @CNN reports U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded gun and over 500 rounds of ammunition. I’m anchoring special @CNNSitRoom coverage today 3-7PM ET. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 16, 2021

It’s the same issue as with Sciutto, although not as viral. 7000+ likes for the fake news, around 600 for the clarification:

This important update. Just released court documents say the arrested Virginia man had an unregistered loaded handgun, 509 rounds of ammunition, 21 shot gun shells and an “unauthorized” inaugural credential for the restricted area he was about to enter – not a “fake” credential. https://t.co/wCmPOmmU5r — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 17, 2021

