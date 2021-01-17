https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/jim-sciutto-has-yet-to-delete-his-inaccurate-viral-tweet-on-the-va-man-with-fake-inaugural-credentials/

Just to follow up on the story we told you about yesterday, why is this inaccurate viral tweet from CNN’s Jim Sciutto still up? It has 25,000+ likes, and counting:

It’s the inaccurate line about “fake inaugural credentials” that had people terrified. But here’s what really happened, from what we posted on Saturday:

Sciutto did tweet out an update, but it has nowhere near the reach of his tweet with the bogus information:

The right thing to do is to delete the viral tweet, which Jerry Dunleavy suggested:

And for suggesting this, Sciutto blocked him:

And while we’re at it, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer should delete his tweet with the wrong info, too:

It’s the same issue as with Sciutto, although not as viral. 7000+ likes for the fake news, around 600 for the clarification:

