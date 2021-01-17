https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/josh-hawleys-family-fun-day-event-canceled-hotel-trolled-hosting-traitor/

(DAILY MAIL) — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is facing an escalating financial crisis after his $5,000 a ticket ‘family fun’ fundraiser was canceled by a hotel in Florida.

The fundraiser was canceled after liberal lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder tweeted a photo of the event on Friday branding Hawley a traitor. He also asked Loews Hotels and Universal Orlando why their Portofino Bay Hotel were hosting the February event for the Republican.

Hawley, 41, once considered a rising Republican star, has been branded a ‘traitor’ by multiple Democrat and Republican politicians for his highly publicized ‘fist pump’ to the pro-Trump crowds, who later stormed the Capitol in a violent assault on January 6.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

