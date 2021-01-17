https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2021/01/17/law-professor-jonathan-turley-has-a-reminder-about-the-primary-purpose-of-an-impeachment-trial/

In a series of tweets, Georgetown Law professor Jonathan Turley articulates a similar sentiment to that expressed by Sen. Lindsey Graham in a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer about the constitutionality or lack thereof regarding a post-presidency impeachment trial.

He invokes the historical anecdote of William Blount, a U.S. senator from Tennessee who in 1797 failed to appear for his impeachment and expulsion trial.

The future of the Constitution, as Turley states, and the ability of the nation to move forward are both important factors to be considered.

***

Editor’s note:  This post has been updated with additional tweets.

RELATED:

Lindsey Graham tells Chuck Schumer why the Senate should ‘dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...