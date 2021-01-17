https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/lindsey-graham-blames-pelosi-capitol-riot/

(DAILY MAIL) — Lindsey Graham suggested Sunday Nancy Pelosi is to blame for thousands of pro-Trump protesters breaching the Capitol earlier this month, claiming it is the House Speaker’s job to provide Capitol security.

‘To see people come and take over the Capitol – the House and the Senate – beat officers, defile the seat of government. How in the hell could that happen? Where was Nancy Pelosi? It’s her job to provide Capitol security,’ the South Carolina Republican, and staunch ally of President Donald Trump said during an interview on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

He added: ‘We’ll get to the bottom of that.’

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

