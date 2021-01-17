https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/shutdowns-spark-psychological-pandemic

Your browser does not support the video tag.

CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO

TRANSCRIPT

Church Militant (a 501(c)4 corporation) is responsible for the content of this commentary.

The Wuhan virus mess is creating a crisis in mental health as demand for therapy skyrockets.

It’s not just the virus, but also the stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns that obliterate people’s livelihoods and deprive them of normal human interaction.

Therapists report demand for counseling tripled in the past year. Psychologist Frank Farley told USA Today this week, “We’ve had a sort of piling on of stressors, which I have never seen in my lifetime.”

In June, 40% of adults reported mental health problems, and 11% said they had thoughts of suicide.

All this is even more evidence of how rough the past 10 months have been for many Americans.

As for Catholics in particular, the faithful went without public Mass for months, as bishops and politicians colluded to cancel public worship.

Normal religious services are still banned in some parts of the country — this, despite data suggesting weekly worship is good for mental health. For example, a study in 2019 linked religious practice with a lower rate of depression.

When it comes to COVID restrictions, government leaders and health officials insist they’re following the science and data.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York: “This is about facts and science and data! These decisions are being made as a matter of math!”

But that makes science sound like infallible dogma. In reality, the scientific method is a process of trial-and-error and involves questioning previous data.

Knut Wittkowski, a former researcher at Rockefeller University, said in April we should safeguard those with pre-existing conditions — not shutter everything for months on end.

Wittkowski: “We should protect the elderly and fragile because when they get pneumonia, they have a high risk of dying of the pneumonia.”

Challenging the narrative is not allowed. YouTube deleted his remarks, and the video is only found through alternative sites like BitChute.

With media panic and government lockdowns causing so much harm, there’s a nagging question if the supposed cure is worse than the disease.

— Campaign 31877 —

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.



We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please We rely onto support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

