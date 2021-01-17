http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FdmQejexL2I/

Loews Hotels has canceled a fundraiser event for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) set for the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando.

“The event was scheduled for February 12th through 15th,” Fox 35 reported Saturday.

In a tweet, Loews said it was “horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions”:

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

The event was planned to raise money for a Hawley affiliated political committee known as Fighting for Missouri.

The decision reportedly came after Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder posted a flier for the event online, referring to the senator as a “traitor” and asking the hotel company why it was supporting him, according to Fox News.

Hey @Loews_Hotels. Why are you hosting weekend event for traitor @HawleyMO next month in Orlando, Florida pic.twitter.com/rt5un3vaQc — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 15, 2021

Last year, the attorney dressed as the Grim Reaper to shame Florida beachgoers during the coronavirus pandemic but was later seen at a large protest in June:

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Hawley addressed Loew’s decision in a statement to Forbes, writing, “If these corporations don’t want conservatives to speak, they should just be honest about it. But to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it’s dangerous.”

“I will not be deterred from representing my constituents and I will not bow to left wing corporate pressure,” he said.

Publishing company Simon & Schuster recently canceled Hawley’s book after he joined a constitutional effort to challenge the 2020 election results.

“Hawley’s upcoming book, titled, The Tyranny of Big Tech, was scheduled to be released on June 22, 2021,” Breitbart News reported.

In a statement regarding the decision, the senator wrote, “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition”:

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

“It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court,” he concluded.

