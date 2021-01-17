https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marauding-honduran-illegals-beat-back-with-batons-and-tear-gas-raw/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Dramatic video from Chiquimula shows the Honduran caravan pushing past border control to cross into Guatemala, and later, National Civil Police use batons and tear gas on the illegals.

“Biden will announce legislation his first day in office to provide a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States illegally, according to four people briefed on his plans.”

Mexican authorities are preparing to block the illegals. The National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard are prepping along the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala.