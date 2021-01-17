https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/marjorie-taylor-greene-suspended-twitter-following-multiple-policy-violations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter after violating content policy on multiple occasions, according to the social media platform.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said Sunday.

Greene, a Georgia lawmaker, said in a statement that her suspension came because of “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse”.

The newly elected congresswoman has notably been a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Satan-worshipping pedophiles, who believers say consist of elitist Democrats, politicians, journalists, entertainment moguls and other powerful people, have power over the deep state government and have used it to undermine President Trump by way of the media.

Greene has backs Trump’s claims of election fraud and believes that he was rightful winner of the November election.

Twitter has targeted accounts related to QAnon and has purged tens of thousands of such accounts as of late.

Greene is also among a group of conservatives who argue they’ve been unfairly banned from Twitter. Trump has been permanently banned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

