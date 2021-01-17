https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thousands-of-restaurants-in-italy-defy-lockdowns-mangia-mangia-mangia/

Thousands of restaurants defy lockdowns — Mangia, mangia mangia!

Though much of Italy remains under strict restrictions, restaurants and bars have opened their doors in protest. Customers drank, ate, sang, and in one viral video, apparently booted the police back out the door.

The mood in one Milan establishment was seemingly festive, with music blaring and a full house of unmasked customers ending the night by dancing on tables.

The number of participants is unclear.

Before Friday, the #IoApro organizers said that as many as 50,000 restaurateurs were expected to take part. However, reports in Italian media suggest that far fewer actually opened their doors. In one video that went viral on Friday night, the footage apparently shows police attempting to enter a pub, before being bullied out the door by chanting customers.

