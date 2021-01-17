https://www.oann.com/mich-state-capitol-prepares-for-potentially-violent-protest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mich-state-capitol-prepares-for-potentially-violent-protest

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Law enforcement in Michigan prepares for an armed protest at the Michigan State Capitol.

On Sunday, the Lansing Police Department prepared for a potentially violent demonstration at the state’s capitol building around noon. This came a week after the FBI warned of armed protests in all 50 states.

Police on the move in downtown Lansing as the city prepares for possible protests today #Michigan #Lansing #Capitol pic.twitter.com/v4G18h19ew — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 17, 2021

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has activated Michigan’s National Guard in anticipation of potential protests. Police said they are ready for whoever comes to demonstrate, but are hopeful the event will remain peaceful.

“There will be a large law enforcement presence out here, a little bit more than people are used to seeing,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw stated. “There will also be a lot of law enforcement out here that nobody will be able to see.”

Shaw explained that law enforcement has a specific and undisclosed plan.

“It’s kind of like fishing,” he said. “We don’t give out our bait. We don’t give out where our fishing secrets are. Just know that the Michigan Capitol is safe and law enforcement is here. We’re hoping for a very peaceful event today.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Lansing is asking all residents who are not participating in the demonstration to remain home.

