https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600523e09cd48c07edeb2c82
One person was killed and two seriously injured in a two-alarm fire in Malibu that started at a home and spread into nearby brush, Los Angeles County fire officials said….
President-elect Joe Biden plans to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, according to several sources….
Abu Ali al-Askari, military commander of the Hezbollah Brigades (Kata’ib Hezbollah), an Iran-backed Shi’ite militia operating in Iraq……
Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer on Sunday detailed how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife Elaine Chao are financially tied to the Chinese Communist Party. | C…
The greatest and most appropriate gesture that President Trump could make before he leaves office would be to give a blanket pardon to all federal prison……