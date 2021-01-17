https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mike-lindell-delivered-evidence-president-trump-won-79-million-68-million-video/

Mike Lindell was at the White House on Friday for a meeting with President Trump. When he left the premises he ensured the faithful that President Trump would be President for four more years.

Mike Lindell has been working hard to right the wrongs of the stolen election. And last night he shared his information with the president.

This will go down as one of the biggest foreign attacks on our country ever! The evidence will be seen by all and everyone will agree ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ won by a historical landslide! https://t.co/eFJ6scGRDw

— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) January 8, 2021

On Saturday Mike Lindell sat down for an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network.

The video was deleted by YouTube shortly after it was posted online.

Challenging the election fraud is not allowed by the far left tech giants.

Right Side Broadcasting reloaded the interview on Rumble.

Mike Lindell tells RSBN that he won 79 million votes to Joe Biden’s 68 million votes and won in a landslide.

We Love Trump reported:

He explains what happened, some of the nefarious gatekeepers he interacted with, and the evidence he brought to President Trump. Lindell claims he brought it all, internet records with IP addresses and the full documentation that proves President Trump won big….to the tune of and exact final count of 79 Million votes for President Trump and 68 Million votes for Joe Biden. Honestly, even that seems like more votes than I would have expected for Sleepy Joe, but it would be more than enough to easily hand President Trump a landslide win.

Here is the video.

