https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/more-troops-protecting-biden-than-serving-in-afghanistan/
About The Author
Related Posts
NY Times falls for fake news…
December 19, 2020
Jake Tapper facing severe heat…
January 15, 2021
Lindsey Graham makes a good point…
December 22, 2020
Two cops fired in Breonna Taylor case…
December 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy