https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/music-producer-phil-spector-convicted-murder-dead-81/

(FOX NEWS) — Phil Spector, the revolutionary music producer behind some of music’s biggest hits, died while serving time in prison at age 81.

Spector was serving a sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was given a 19 years-to-life sentence.

California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

