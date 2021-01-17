https://www.oann.com/natl-guard-deployed-to-pa-state-capitol-amid-sparse-protests/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=natl-guard-deployed-to-pa-state-capitol-amid-sparse-protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

On Sunday, security was heightened in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as demonstrators, both for and against President Trump, protested in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. This came amid various protests nationwide heading into inauguration day.

National Guardsmen and police were posted outside the Capitol building in anticipation of possible violence. However, the event remained largely peaceful with small groups of protesters mostly keeping to themselves.

“You don’t know who to trust these days. I don’t know what news network I can trust. I don’t know what social media I can trust,” a protestor said. “I don’t know what individuals in government I can trust. The only way to know what’s happening here today is to be here.”

National Guardsmen have been deployed to state Capitols across the country in hopes to clamp down on potential unrest before the presidential inauguration.

