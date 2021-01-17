https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/new-squad-member-rep-cori-bush-wins-for-the-most-insane-take-of-the-day/

New Squad member Rep. Cori Bush from Missouri, everyone:

The 13 people murdered by Trump’s death row killing spree: Daniel Lee

Wesley Purkey

Dustin Honken

Lezmond Mitchell

Keith Nelson

William LeCroy Jr.

Christopher Vialva

Orlando Hall

Brandon Bernard

Alfred Bourgeois

Lisa Montgomery

Corey Johnson

Corey Johnson

Dustin Higgs Say their names. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 17, 2021

These convicted murderers were not, in fact, murdered by President Trump and she knows it:

Not one was murdered. Each was convicted unanimously of 1st-degree murder & sentenced to death by a jury. Each had extensive due process of law, including years of legal appeals. The names you should say are those of their victims. Do you know — or care — who those victims were? https://t.co/6rFyf2oAdy — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 18, 2021

Who knew this group could get even nuttier?

And we need to focus on the victims here:

The people on this list killed a combined 32 people. Anything about their victims? https://t.co/ynErPTiIi0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 18, 2021

Say their names, Rep. Bush:

How about we say the names of their victims too? For instance, Daniel Lee was a white supremacist who murdered William & Nancy Mueller & her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell, by shooting them w/ a stun gun, duct-taping plastic bags around their heads, & drowning them in a bayou. https://t.co/LIoCodtVz0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 18, 2021

For example:

Orlando Hall with others tortured, raped and murdered 16 year old Lisa Rene after she answered the door. They were looking for her brother over a money dispute involving drugs. https://t.co/mHb4KLox5U pic.twitter.com/qN8vtQC6XP — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 18, 2021

And:

Daniel Lee was a white supremacist who murdered a family, including an 8 year old girl. https://t.co/mHb4KLox5U — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 17, 2021

The stories are so awful:

Alfred Bourgeois: on death row in 2004. The Department of Justice said that he “physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested, and then beat to death his two-year-old daughter.https://t.co/Bdqasg5Lq6 https://t.co/W7gXEf6vZH — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 17, 2021

Does she not see just how offensive her tweet was?

Daniel Lee – Suffocated a man, woman & their 8-year-old daughter before throwing them in a swamp Wesley Purkey – Kidnapped & murdered a 16-year-old girl Dustin Honken – Murdered five people in Iowa, two of whom were children https://t.co/IpJuPS2i2W — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) January 17, 2021

It’s one thing to be against the death penalty, but this take from Rep. Bush is just insane:

Its fine to oppose the death penalty and argue for other ways of keeping vile, depraved murderers and rapists off the streets. But pretending they are the victims and glorifying them like you are doing is a slap in the face to their many innocent real victims. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 18, 2021

***

