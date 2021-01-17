https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/new-video-shows-police-turning-backs-anarchists-escaping-capitol-window/

Another tape from the Capitol was unearthed showing the US Capitol police turning their backs on anarchists who escaped the Capitol on January 6th.

A new video shows rioters INSIDE the Capitol, breaking a window, and being helped outside by police.

The video shows what appear to be Antifa members breaking glass in an office window and then escaping out the window. Outside the police turn their backs to the escapees and allow them to run away.

The police made no effort to apprehend these individuals who damaged the Capitol.

