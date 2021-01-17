https://thehill.com/homenews/media/534651-newly-released-video-from-inside-capitol-siege-shows-rioters-confronting

The New Yorker on Sunday released new footage from inside the U.S. Capitol by a reporter who followed the rioters through the building and into the Senate chambers.

An early scene in the video shot by reporter Luke Mogelson shows the crowd marching through the building and chanting “treason” and “defend your constitution, defend your liberty.”

“You’re outnumbered,” one man tells an officer attempting to block the mob. The man adds, “We are listening to Trump, your boss.”

Another man in the video can be heard shouting, “Where the f— are they,” as he peers into the Senate chambers.

“There wasn’t nearly enough law enforcement to fend off the mob, which pelted the officers with cans and bottles,” Mogelson wrote in his detailed account of the Capitol breach.

The Capitol riot ultimately resulted in the death of 5 people, including one Capitol police officer, and caused President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Section 230 worked after the insurrection, but not before: How to regulate social media MORE to become the first president in U.S, history to be impeached twice.

Officers can be seen in the video attempting to reason with the crowd, while being pushed back until the the rioters gain access into the building, walking up a set of stairs and charging through the hallways and flinging open doors.

Another part of the video shows a man in a white shirt rifling through a binder on a Senate desk saying, “There’s gotta be something in here we can use f—ing using against these scumbags.”

“I think Cruz would want us to do this so I think we’re good,” said another man. Democratic lawmakers have called for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDemocratic super PAC targets Hawley, Cruz in new ad blitz Boebert communications director resigns amid Capitol riot: report Hotel cancels Hawley fundraiser after Capitol riot: ‘We are horrified’ MORE (R-Texas) to resign or to be impeached since the attack, blaming him for spreading misinformation that ultimately incited the riot.

Video from inside the Senate chambers shows that members of the riot argued amongst themselves over what they should do. In one moment caught on camera, two members of the group argue over whether or not they should sit in Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWhy the Senate should not rush an impeachment trial FBI: Capitol rioters claim officer told them, ‘It’s your house now’ An attack on America that’s divided Congress — and a nation MORE‘s chair.

Rioters open up Senate desks and pull out documents. One man is seen on his cellphone asking for medical help, saying he was shot in the face with a plastic bullet.

Mogelson caught several shots of Jacob Anthony Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” who strode throughout the Capitol shirtless with a horned hat on. Chansley has since turned himself into the authorities and asked for a pardon from President Trump.

Another scene caught by Mogelson showed the rioters destroying media equipment. One man is heard screaming, “Start making a list, put all those names down, and we start hunting them down one by one.”

Another man responds by shouting, “Traitors to the guillotine!”

Since the breach, dozens of people have been arrested across the country. Most have been charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area. The FBI is currently gathering tips and information to help track down those who took part in the riot.

