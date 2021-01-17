https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/no-dissent-allowed-popular-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-suspended-twitter-questioning-fraudulent-georgia-elections-results/

Last week popular Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will introduce Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden over his abuse of power on January 21, the day after the inauguration.

Rep. Greene made the announcement after the second sham impeachment of President Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives.

On Sunday Rep. Greene went after Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling after the dirtbag accused her and President Trump for the lost senate seats in Georgia.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene BLASTED the

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not having it. The Georgia lawmaker BLASTED dirty Gabe Sterling in a number of tweets.

On Sunday afternoon Twitter suspended Rep. Taylor Greene for challenging the 2020 election results.

This is after DEMOCRATS challenged the 2016 election results for 4 years!

Democrats will no doubt cheer this move by Twitter.

God save us from these demons.

