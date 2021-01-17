https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/no-dissent-allowed-popular-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-suspended-twitter-questioning-fraudulent-georgia-elections-results/
Last week popular Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will introduce Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden over his abuse of power on January 21, the day after the inauguration.
BREAKING: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden on January 21 Over Abuse of Power (VIDEO)
Advertisement – story continues below
Rep. Greene made the announcement after the second sham impeachment of President Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives.
On Sunday Rep. Greene went after Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling after the dirtbag accused her and President Trump for the lost senate seats in Georgia.
TRENDING: Biden Inaugural Like Baghdad: Green Zone, Red Zone, Military Checkpoints to Enter and Leave Downtown D.C., Bridges Into City to Be Closed
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene BLASTED the
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not having it. The Georgia lawmaker BLASTED dirty Gabe Sterling in a number of tweets.
Advertisement – story continues below
BRUTAL! Marjorie Taylor Greene DESTROYS Nasty GA Election Official Gabe Sterling After His Latest Smear on President Trump and Herself
On Sunday afternoon Twitter suspended Rep. Taylor Greene for challenging the 2020 election results.
This is after DEMOCRATS challenged the 2016 election results for 4 years!
Democrats will no doubt cheer this move by Twitter.
God save us from these demons.