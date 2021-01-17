https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-taxpayer-funds-deradicalize-white-supremacy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that taxpayer funds should be used to “deradicalize” white supremacists.

What did AOC say?

Speaking with supporters during a virtual town hall Friday night, Ocasio-Cortez blamed recent violence — including the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — on white supremacy.

“The white supremacist cause is futile, it’s nihilist — it will never be realized,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The path forward for all of us is a multiracial democracy that fights for the economic and civil rights of every American.”

She added of white supremacists, “Their world will never exist. That’s why we’re seeing violence right now.”

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking in response to a question about how Americans should respond to those who believe in conspiracy theories, but were not part of the violence at the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez warned that “this is a problem that doesn’t go away on Jan. 20,” and said it will require “many, many, many millions of hands” to help “pick up the pieces.”

Ocasio-Cortez explained that, during her time on the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, she has learned about programs that “deradicalize” white supremacists. Ocasio-Cortez blamed President Donald Trump for “pulling the plug” on funding for such programs.

But if America wants to adequately address the problem of white supremacy, Ocasio-Cortez said taxpayer funding for “deradicalization” programs should be significantly increased.

“We need to double, triple or quadruple, or increase funding for these deradicalization programs en masse,” Ocasio-Cortez said.







What’s the background?

Just last week, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that all of Trump’s supporters, and perhaps the entire Republican Party, is guilty of white supremacy.

“I don’t want to hear or see the Republican Party talk about blue lives ever again. This was never about safety for them, it was always a slogan because if they actually cared about rule of law they would speak up when people break the law,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “They would speak up. They would enforce fairness and equity, but they don’t give a damn about the law. They don’t give a damn about order. They don’t give a damn about safety.”

“They give a damn about white supremacy, they care about preserving the social order and the mythology of whiteness,” she added. “They lust for power more than they care about democracy.”

